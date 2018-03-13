Viewpoint: Drinking to Get Drunk? Not in Spain

By David Grinsfelder

UC Berkeley Junior

You’d miss it if you didn’t know where to look. Sandwiched between a peluquería (hair salon) and a carnicería (butcher shop), the Obsoleto Rock Bar from the outside looks more like a storage closet.

Its street sign, white cursive writing with a trombone attached to the first “O,” hangs only a few inches above my head. I duck inside to escape the howling winter wind that races down Calle San Vicente Ferrer.

Inside, the musical theme suggested by the street sign becomes clear—banjos and guitars adorning the walls and little coffee tables shaped like pianos. I order a pitcher of Mahou beer and pick out a corner table with my mix of Spanish and American friends.

It’s 10 p.m. on a Thursday, quite early by Spanish standards. After 10 minutes of small talk about classes, I notice a difference between my drinking buddies.

Carlos and Andres, native Madrileños, have hardly made a dent in their harras (a Spanish term for a beer typically half a liter when full).

My American friend, Eddie, has already downed his first drink and poured himself another. Over the course of the next three hours we laugh and trade stories about our upbringings and generally have a good time.

I’ve been told about the differences between drinking styles of Spanish and American college students, but to see representatives of both contingents side by side really puts the problem of U.S. college binge drinking in perspective. If I had to quantify how much everyone at the table had consumed, Eddie had roughly as much