Palisades Crime: Identified Suspect Follows Kids Home From Bus Stop

The following March 12, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Battery

Carey/Toyopa, 3/7/18 at 2:30 PM. A 33-year-old male was arrested for battery after pushing victim to the ground.

Lewd Conduct

700 Wildomar, 3/6/18 at 4 PM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’10” 160 lb, 20/30 years) followed juvenile victims from a bus stop to their home with his had inside his pants.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Sunset/Los Liones, 3/7/18 btwn 1:45 PM and 8 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a hat, sunglasses, and a bag.

15200 De Pauw St, btwn 3/9/18 at 6 PM and 3/10/18 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took clothing and a bag.

Theft

700 Palisades Dr, 3/2/18 at 2 PM. The suspect, pretending to be victim’s sister-in-law, tricked victim into sending $5000.

17300 Sunset, 3/10/18 btwn 7:30 AM and 8 AM. The suspect (female white, brown hair, 5’6″ 150 lb, 40 years) entered victim’s business and took food and alcoholic beverages without paying.

700 Latimer, 3/8/18 at 9:30 AM. The suspect (identified) took victim’s wallet from a construction project.