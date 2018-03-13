Amazon Books Coming to Palisades Village

The second Amazon Books storefront in Los Angeles has been announced to open in Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village, reports the Los Angeles Times.

According to Caruso, Palisades Village is now 80 percent leased. The town’s last bookstore, Village Books, closed in 2013.

“Books are in our DNA at Amazon and we are thrilled to be bringing Amazon Books to Palisades Village – in an area that we know is full of readers,” said Cameron Janes, vice president of Amazon Books, in a released statement.

“We created Amazon Books to be a place where customers discover books and devices they’ll love. We’ve applied over twenty years of experience as a customer-focused, online retailer to build a store that integrates the benefits of offline and online shopping and spurs discovery of great books, Amazon devices and customer favorites from Amazon.com.”

The opening date for Palisades Village is Sept. 22.

Read the full story.