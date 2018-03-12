Winner Announced in Palisades Village Opening Date Prediction Contest

By Bill Bruns

News Advisor

In our Palisades News prediction contest last October, New York resident Michael Talarski guessed that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Caruso’s Palisades Village would be September 22.

Caruso recently announced that its opening day would indeed be September 22, the last day of the summer solstice. The development company had consistently vowed that the retail/entertainment/residential complex would open this summer.

As our contest winner, Talarski will be treated to lunch at the restaurant of his choice in Palisades Village, joined by our owner/publisher Scott Wagenseller, editor Sue Pascoe and advertising director Luke Fair.

Talarski’s prediction was a winner by 15 days. James Michal, a resident on Radcliffe, guessed September 7, and Peggy Shapiro said “Carusoville” would open October 7.

Most of our 47 contestants predicted an opening in June, July and August. Only four had a September date, and six were in October and November.

Max Dorband, 10, is already wary of developers and contractors who make prom- ises about their completion date. He picked November 15.

We’re sorry that Madeline Hyman (August 24) didn’t win. She wrote with her prediction, “It’s my anniversary, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”