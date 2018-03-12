Palisadians Address Women’s Heart Health

By Lila Seidman

Staff Writer

Adiverse group of nurses, community members and doctors met in February for an annual conference conceived by female cardiologists to tackle women’s unique heart-health issues—the leading cause of fatalities of women in the U.S.

The Women’s Heart Symposium was held at the upscale Casa del Mar hotel. Panels varied from overviews of advances in heart-related medicine and cutting-edge technologies to instructive discussions on the best practices to maintain a healthy heart.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter Pelikan, a Marquez Bluffs resident, capped the day with a talk to celebrate the 40th anniversary of angiography, the medical imaging technique used to visualize the inside of blood vessels and organs.

In his talk, racingly titled “Blood Lust, Hubris, Racism, Anti-Semitism and Misogyny: A History of Cardiac Cath and Intervention,” Pelikan cited anecdotes from his decades-long practice to discuss the history of heart catheterization, which included some social and cultural blights, as well as exotic origins in pagan rituals.

Pelikan, the medical director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at St. John’s Hospital, also highlighted some inspiring historical moments. He detailed how the pioneering scientist Marie Curie drove a mobile radiology lab during World War I to treat soldiers who were dying because medics in the field could not diagnose their injuries properly without the then-new imaging technology. (Pelikan’s parents were friends of Curie’s daughter.)