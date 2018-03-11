Palisades Library Speaker From USC Keck School of Medicine to Discuss Financial Decision Making

USC Professor Dr. Duke Han will speak on “Financial Decision Making in Older Age: A Cognitive Neuroscience Perspective,” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 12, in the Palisades Library community room.

Older adults are often faced with important decisions in financial and health matters, and these decisions often have significant consequences on independence. Han’s research strives to understand why some older adults may make less optimal choices, by taking a neuroeconomics approach and considering cognition function.