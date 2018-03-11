PaliHi Boys Basketball Looks to Next Season

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Palisades High School boys basketball team, seeded ninth, upset eight-seeded Dorsey in the first round of the City Section Division I playoffs, 70-63.

Captain Nick Kerkorian led the Dolphins in scoring with 25 points (nailing seven three-pointers) and sophomore guard Anthony Spencer tallied 16.

Pali advanced to play No. 1-seeded View Park in the quarterfinals, and led 22-14 at halftime, only to ultimately succumb 44-39.

The Dolphins finished the season with a 9-19 record, but Coach Donzell Hayes had a young team (seven sophomores and three juniors) that will be more competitive next season.

Palisades has to compete in the Western League, the fiercest basketball league in the City Section, and one of the toughest in the state. Westchester (ranked 41 nationally) and Fairfax (ranked 89 nationally) tied for first this year, losing only once in league play, to each other. They played for the Open Division title last Saturday, with Westchester winning, 63-53.