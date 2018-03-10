Passings: Kurt Toppel, 85; Pacific Palisades Community Activist

Long-time Palisadian and community activist Kurt Toppel, who earned Citizen of the Year honors in 1998, passed away on Feb. 9 after battling a series of illnesses.

Kurt was born in Cologne, Germany to Kurt and Maria Toppel on May 14, 1932. He was drafted into the German Army in the winter of 1944-45 as a 12-year-old carrying a rifle and wearing a military arm band (for lack of uniforms) to fight the Russian Army on the Eastern Front. He miraculously survived physically but suffered flashbacks throughout his life.

Kurt studied economics and law at the University of Würzburg. He was also No. 3 on the West German track team in the 1,500-meter run as it prepared for the 1952 Olympics in Oslo. However, when the East and West German teams were combined into one team (for the only time until reunification), Kurt was unable to qualify.

After graduating, he worked at a government-controlled Co-op in England, where he learned English. He then immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 to continue his studies in economics. When he reached Los Angeles, he landed a job at General Telephone (GTE) in market research—one of 10 people picked from 3,000 applicants.

Kurt was in the National Guard in 1958 when his unit was recalled for active duty during the Berlin crisis and ordered to San Francisco. He had just purchased his first house on Marquette in Pacific Palisades for $25,000, and the $76 a month he received from the Guard didn’t cover the monthly payment. So he took an off-base job with Wells Fargo, working as a soldier by day and at the bank at night. When this was discovered, Kurt was court-martialed and demoted to permanent latrine orderly. Eventually, he worked his way back, was promoted and an Army superior helped Kurt get his American citizenship. He received his Army discharge in 1961.