Palisadian Russell Hunziker’s Art on Display at Topanga Canyon Gallery

“Pigments of Our Imagination,” an art show featuring four local artists, opened on March 1 and runs through March 25 at the recently redesigned Topanga Canyon Gallery, 120 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Artists include Russell Hunziker (Pacific Palisades), Kit Plumridge (Malibu), Toby Salkin (Woodland Hills) and Sari Scheer (San Fernando Valley).

Hunziker uses watercolor and acrylic paint in plein-air and studio paintings.

Topanga Canyon Gallery is an artist-owned gallery, which now provides the gallery’s 22 artists a space that makes art accessible to art lovers and collectors in the greater Los Angeles area.

“Pigments of Our Imagination” is the first small-group show to use the entire gallery space to showcase four artists.

A reception will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. Gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Topangacanyongallery.com or call (310) 455-7909.