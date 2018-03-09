Theatre Palisades Youth’s Lion King Jr. Provides Family Fun

The Theatre Palisades Youth production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” opened to favorable reviews on March 2 at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

The TPY cast includes 36 youth, 8 to 14 years old, with director Lara Ganz and musical director Caitlin Tortorici.

The musical is based on the Broadway production and the 1994 Disney animated film. It tells the story of the lion cub Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood, and his destiny as king as he confronts his wicked Uncle Scar. Along the way, he encounters a colorful cast of characters, including the lioness Nala, the charismatic meerkat Timon and the lovable warthog Pumbaa.

The Lion King Jr. features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award-winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

Performances will take place on Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sunday, March 11 at 2 p.m.

General admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 310-454-1970 or visit .