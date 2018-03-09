Palisades Rec Center Loses $90K in Quimby Funds

Why did the Board of Commissioners vote to move the money and why was the document signed by Michael Shull, general manager of the Department of Recreation and Parks?

According to Quimby guidelines, the money was supposed to stay local.

Quimby Funds come from new construction fees. Under Sec.12.33 Park Fees (amended April 15, 2016): “New residential dwelling units increase demand on existing park and recreational facilities and creates a need for additional facilities. The purpose of this section is to enable the acquisition of land and fees which are to be used for the purpose of developing new or rehabilitating existing recreational facilities in order to create a healthy and sustainable city.”

The law states that all new residential dwelling units shall pay a fee and that the money acquired should be used within the 2-mile radius specified for Neighborhood Parks unless the Board of RAP Commissioners find there is no park gap, or existing park need.

The News contacted Councilman Mike Bonin’s office on Feb. 28 and asked Bonin why money was being taken away from local parks. He responded in a March 1 email:

“When I learned from the Palisades News that Quimby funds allocated to neighborhood parks around the district, including those in Pacific Palisades, had been reallocated to help renovate the Venice Pier, I immediately asked the Department of Recreation and Parks to reverse that action. Each neighborhood in my district has a need for improvements to its parks, and I want to ensure use of those funds for projects benefiting those neighborhoods.