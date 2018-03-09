Palisades Girl Scouts Work With Heal the Bay

During Heal the Bay’s beach clean-up day in 2014, local Girl Scouts Charlotte Drummond and sisters Abigail and Madeline Brown organized and completed a project called “Reclaim the Beach.”

The Troop 12815 members took photos during the trash collection at Topanga State Beach and created an educational poster about beach clean-ups and storm drains. Then they collected used T-shirts and sewed/re-purposed them into 100 reusable bags. They gave these to visitors at the Heal the Bay aquarium in October 2014.

In exchange for a free bag, the Girl Scouts asked each family to do their own beach clean-up using the reusable bags. They educated the children (and parents) about the importance of keeping beaches clean (to help protect ocean wildlife) and not to use plastic bags. They also let the kids decorate these bags with markers.