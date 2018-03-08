PaliHi Girls Soccer Falls to El Camino Real, 2-1, in City Finals

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

It was 45 degrees at game time for the girls City Section soccer finals at Valley College last Saturday. Both teams had scored overtime victories in the semifinals, but El Camino Real had earned 13 city titles over the years, while Palisades High School had never won a championship.

The two teams had fought to a 0-0 tie in January, but there was now a key difference: one of Pali’s key defenders, junior Frankie Van Norden, had received two yellow cards in the semifinal game and was required to sit out the championship game.

El Camino scored in the 15th minute, when Audrey Cabrera outran her defender and placed the ball in the top of the net over goalie Rachel Phillips’ head.

Palisades had a beautiful goal in the 23rd minute when Jordan Darrow’s kick from the left side rebounded off a bar and Bailey Ball converted to tie the game 1-1.

In the 33rd minute, El Camino scored on a corner kick. The ball landed just in front of the goal and, in the scrum, it was kicked into the net, and that proved to be the winning goal. Neither team scored in the second half.

After the 2-1 loss, Pali Head Coach Christian Chambers said, “There was a little bit of nerves tonight. This was the first time these girls have been in a final. [The last time the Dolphins reached the finals was 2013.] We were missing Frankie.”

Chambers told the team, “Next year when we come back, we’re going to take home the other plaque [first place].”

The Dolphins played Sunny Hill on Tuesday in the the CIF regional playoffs.

Semifinals: Palisades 5, South East 4

The semifinal lived up to the term “nail biter”—and everyone knew it was going to be a battle at the Stadium by the Sea on February 27.