Free Personal Training for Teens at Palisades-Malibu YMCA

If your family or teenager is a member of the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, free personal training is available Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Youth will receive high-level training from top trainers at the Y facility, at 821 Via de la Paz.

Included in the program are functional movement exercises, weight and cardio training, and TRX training. All levels and abilities are welcome. Call 310-454-5591 or email alisheaffer@ymcala.org for more information.