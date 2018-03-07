Palisades Crime: 13-Year-Old Arrested With Knife at Paul Revere Charter Middle School

The following March 6, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Stolen Vehicle

18000 Sandy Cape Dr, btwn 3/2/18 at 4:30 PM and 3/3/18 at 10:30 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Los Liones/Sunset, 2/27/18 btwn 9:30 AM and 10 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took money and medication.

15900 Miami Way, 2/28/18 btwn 5:15 AM and 5:20 AM. The suspect took a dolly from the bed of victim’s truck.

900 Temescal Canyon, 2/4/18 btwn 8 AM and 9:20 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and money.

400 Arbramar, btwn 3/3/18 at 1 PM and 3/4/18 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and a jacket.

Theft

100 West Channel, 3/3/18 btwn 4:30 PM and 5:15 PM. The suspect took victim’s wallet from a hotel room.

Possession of a Knife on School Grounds

1400 Allenford, 2/26/18 at 3:15 PM. A 13-year-old male was arrested for possession of a knife on school grounds.