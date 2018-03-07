PaliHi Girls Water Polo Team Loses Close Title Game, 9-8

Seeded No. 1 in the City Section playoffs, the Palisades High School girls water polo team traveled to Valley College on Feb. 15, hoping to win their first championship.

The game was scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but Eagle Rock arrived after 6 and was given 15 minutes to warm up.

That might have worked to Pali’s advantage against a team that had defeated them four years in the finals. But just as the game was set to begin, the lights went out at the pool, leaving the area in complete darkness. They didn’t come back on until 45 minutes later, and the game finally got underway.

“We had to warm up three times,” Coach Kirk Lazaruk noted afterwards.

Pali’s top scorer, Leighanne Estabrook, gave the Dolphins an early lead with two quick goals. Eagle Rock rebounded with six goals, and Pali didn’t score again until senior captain Elena Saab found the net near the end of the half.

Estabrook scored her third goal in the third quarter to narrow the gap to 6-4, but Eagle Rock went up 8-4 early in the fourth quarter and the game seemed out of reach for Pali.

But the Dolphins didn’t give up and rallied to score four goals (two by Sydney Brouwer), tying the game 8-8 with less than three minutes left.