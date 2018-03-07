Pacific Palisades Pancake Breakfast is Saturday

The Pacific Palisades Baseball Association (PPBA) Pancake Breakfast and Opening Day Ceremonies will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, March 10, at the Palisades Recreation Center.

Tickets are $5 and include pancakes, sausage, fresh fruit, coffee and juice—a great breakfast for the cost of a latte!

Buy from your local neighborhood player and support the PPBA. Money raised goes to the Field of Dreams fund to help pay for field maintenance. Players who are the top sellers receive prizes. For more information, visit http://ppba.net/.