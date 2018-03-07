Girl Scout Cookies in Pacific Palisades Are Still Available

In its debut last year, the Girl Scout S’mores, a crispy graham cookie double dipped in crème icing and finished with a chocolate coating, made it the most popular flavor launched in the 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

The S’mores are back this year, along with the perennial favorites: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs (peanut butter patties), Trefoils (shortbread), Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lot, Do-si-dos (peanut-butter sandwich), Trios, Savana Smiles and Toffee-tastic. Buy a box and support the Girl Scouts.