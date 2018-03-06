Spotlight: Cape Cod Today, Hopefully Tomorrow

This past summer was my 75th consecutive year to visit the place where I gained my love of creation and cut my environmental teeth.

Cape Cod is a man-made island, created by the dredging of the Cape Cod Canal in the 1930s. The Cape is attached to the Massachusetts coast by a railroad bridge and two vehicle bridges. From the canal it is roughly 35 miles east to Chatham, then north 30 miles to Provincetown; the Cape is essentially a 120-mile-long beach. Heavy industry has yet to arrive, though the warning signs of the breakdown of a fragile ecosystem increase yearly. I have watched the gradual degradation over my lifetime.

However, one July morning last summer, the signs of hope emerged in, of all places, the local CVS pharmacy in Harwich Port. Three eager young people were leaving the store wearing their newly acquired sweatshirts and carrying armfuls of beach paraphernalia. I asked their grandma, Barbara Duncan, if I could take their picture and their smiles made my summer: three siblings all wearing Cape Cod proudly.

A few days earlier I had met with the head of the Conservation Commission of the Town of Harwich, and the former and current executive directors of the Association for the Preservation of Cape Cod. Their news was discouraging. Sea-level rise is affecting the Cape and, as Bob Prescott of the Wellfleet Bay Audubon Sanctuary remarked, they have had to move a wetland walking trail twice in the last five years.

Trash in the ocean, especially plastics, is not just a Pacific gyre phenomenon, but reality for Cape Cod and the entire planet as our waste plagues all of humanity. Pollution from fossil-fuel engines is increasingly both a land and sea problem; even far from industrial areas like the Cape, the long-term degradation grows.