Palisades News Letters: Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation

How heartwarming to read about two of our grantees in the News! The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation recently donated a Yamaha keyboard piano lab to Homeboy Industries, and we’ve been supporting health education and outreach at the Westside Family Health Center for many years.

Thank you for telling Palisadians about these very fine folks who do so much to help others. We are proud to carry on the charitable legacy of Miss Ella Fitzgerald; her charitable foundation is located in the Palisades. Learn more about Ella at www.facebook.com/ellafitzgerald.

Fran Morris-Rosman