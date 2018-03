Pacific Palisades received 1.80 inches of rain on March 2 and .18 inches on March 3. This brings the season total (since July 1) to just 4.08 inches, according to rainmeister Carol Leacock, who has an official county rain gauge at her home on Bienveneda Avenue. The normal year to date is 11.50 inches of rain; in 2014 at this time, the Palisades had 1.49 inches, before ending the season with 6.13 inches.

The last rain report was in January.