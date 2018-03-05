Aiding the Mentally Ill Homeless in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

It seems that everyone knows Timmy, a Pacific Palisades homeless man in a wheelchair, who often screamed obscenities, sometimes used the public sidewalk as a bathroom and, when lucid, spoke of his heart condition and his hatred of some minorities.

Although the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness (PPTFH) repeatedly offered him help to get off the street, he refused. (He is now living on his enabler’s driveway in the Huntington Palisades.)

Or how about “Pretty Blonde,” who lived on the bluffs of Pacific Palisades? She muttered incoherently, her head was filled with lice, and even though her family wanted to help, they were almost stymied when a law enforcement official said she did not meet the criteria of gravely disabled.

The Daily News reported on January 31, “The 80-pound homeless woman who lives on Skid Row has cancer. She has been stabbed three times.”

The story pointed out that even though she’s been diagnosed with a mental illness and doesn’t know she’s suffering, she has the right to refuse medical help.

The current law prevents anyone, even a doctor, from helping these people. They have the right to be homeless and they have a right to refuse medical help even if they don’t understand fully their own medical or mental health condition.

The PPTFH addressed this question “Severely Mentally Ill Homeless: What to Do?” on January 29. In the past two years, the local Task Force has successfully placed 75 percent of the homeless people in some sort of housing.

The remaining 25 percent of the Palisades chronically homeless have proved difficult to provide with housing.

Dr. Emily DeFraites of the Veterans Health Administration and Brittney Weissman, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness L.A. County Council, addressed about 40 people gathered in the Palisades Library community room about mental illness among the homeless.

“We are working to change the policy,” Weissman said, “to help families where there is mental illness.” She explained that her organization helps a wide range of people from those who have a family member who is just starting to exhibit symptoms of mental illness to those who are dealing with someone with full-blown symptoms.

DeFraites, who received her training at Bellevue, then worked with homeless street teams (including those on Skid Row), moved to the VA two years ago. “I’m a recovering-oriented therapist,” she said. “I want to figure out how to get them well, so they can live their best life.”

Weissman added, “We need to treat before tragedy. Right now it’s backwards. Tragedy has to strike before we treat.”