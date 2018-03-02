Santa Monica Sports Program Prime Time Games Aids Mentors, Players

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

If you grew up in Pacific Palisades, chances are you played on one of the many local sports teams.

Palisadian Wade Clement certainly did and credits them with shaping him into who he is today. “Sports was probably the most influential in my life besides my parents,” he told the News.

Clement, 24, grew up playing PPBA baseball, AYSO and club soccer, as well as competing in gymnastics. He attended elementary school in Santa Monica and Harvard-Westlake for middle and high schools.

As a goalie for Harvard-Westlake’s soccer team, he was told by one of his coaches he should play at the collegiate level. Clement took his advice and ended up at Duke University, where he played Division-I soccer while also majoring in cultural anthropology.

“[Sports] teams have been the most important part of my life,” said Clement, who noted that his closest friends and mentors came from playing on teams.

After graduating in 2016, Clement spent six months traveling through Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. When he returned, he started looking for a job.

“I knew I wanted to work in sports and community outreach,” he said, so he began searching prospective companies, one of which was Prime Time Games. “I went in for 10 minutes to get some information and it turned into a job interview.”

Prime Time Games is a nonprofit started in 2012 by Santa Monica resident Peter Straus. The program aims “to provide intervention programs for at-risk children from low-income areas of Los Angeles that combine academics, athletics and leadership training,” according to its mission statement.