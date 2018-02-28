Young Scientists at Palisades Elementary School Inspired by Everyday Life

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

Real-world problems from everyday life gave students participating in the February 5 Palisades Elementary School science fair lots of scientific questions to test out.

Popular projects for the 175 kindergartners through fifth graders included experiments involving sweet treats such as gummy bears, cookies, bubble gum and ice cream, and fun research involving slime and homemade volcanoes.

As scientists from UCLA and Cedars-Sinai visited every student project, the students explained their projects, while receiving a blue ribbon for participation. Only fifth graders were judged and had a chance to win prizes.

For Max von der Ohe, who finished in first place, his curiosity was piqued by his family’s trips to Palm Springs: specifically, the amount of time he spent in the pool. “I’d go in for three hours and my hands would be super-wrinkly,” said the fifth grader. “I wanted to know why.”

Max dedicated two months to his project, testing the wrinkling of his hand in three different types of water (ocean water, isotonic water and distilled water), using different temperatures of water and putting part of his hand in and leaving his thumb out to see what would happen. After researching and coming to a conclusion, he made a colorful poster entitled “Frog Man.”

For his effort and dedication, Max took first in the science fair, the annual event that fills the school’s auditorium and cafeteria with colorful tri-fold displays explaining the hypothesis, experiment, results and conclusions of each project. He and the other winners received science kits.