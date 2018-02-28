Paul Revere Middle School Traffic Puts Children at Risk (Video)

“It is my understanding that LADOT does not typically issue citations if the driver of the car is still in the vehicle that is illegally parked,” Wolfberg said.“The DOT officer typically asks the person to move their car and the person moves. Also, LADOT does not issue tickets for blocking a driveway unless the owner of the home asks for the person to be issued a ticket.”

According to Councilman Mike Bonin’s spokesperson David Graham-Caso, who responded in a February 13 email, “We have been in contact with the school’s principal, and we have alerted LAPD’s West Traffic Division (officers have been dispatched to patrol and issue citations to people parking illegally). This enforcement has already proven helpful, and we will continue to do what we can to ensure it is a priority.”

Graham-Caso was asked how kids’ safety could be made a priority.

“We are working with the Department of Transportation to have the crosswalk at the south/east side of the Brinkley and Allenford intersection removed,” he said, noting that the plans have been drawn and approved and the project is funded. “We have asked LADOT to schedule a crew to complete the work as soon as possible” but “LADOT has a long backlog of important safety projects to complete, and this work will done as soon as a crew is available.”

By return email, the News asked when the date might be, but no answer was given by press time.