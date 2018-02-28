Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Seeks Items for Rummage Sale

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club is accepting donations in good condition for its annual rummage sale from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, March 1 and 8, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays, March 2 and 9, at the clubhouse on Haverford Avenue.

Time to clean out your closets, drawers and garages and put unused objects toward a charitable cause. Proceeds from the sale will support the philanthropic efforts of the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club and the PPWC Clubhouse restoration.

The giant rummage sale will be held at the clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.