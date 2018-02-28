Caruso Sets Opening Date For Palisades Village

The following press release was supplied by Caruso Affiliated:

Caruso announced Tuesday that the grand opening date for its Palisades Village is set for Saturday, September 22, 2018. With curated shopping, dining and lifestyle offerings, the highly-anticipated project is focused on providing the neighborhood with a new community-gathering spot that supports the local lifestyle, while creating experiences that are one-of-a-kind and welcoming to all. Shaped over the past three years by thousands of conversations and meetings with residents of the community, the revitalization is designed to respect and honor the Pacific Palisades’ history.

“Palisades Village represents the evolution of what we have always built at Caruso,” said CEO and Founder, Rick J. Caruso. “We are in the business of creating beautiful places that are woven into the everyday fabric of the community; places that make people happy and add to the quality of life. We are so proud that this property will offer something for everyone, and create a new daily destination for locals and their families.”

Swarthmore will be pedestrian-friendly with a beautifully landscaped park serving as the centerpiece of the property. Each new tenant will bring its unique style and curated collections to Palisades Village, providing an array of offerings and amenities. Tenants include unique shops and great restaurants with outdoor dining and a place to host neighborhood meetings. Currently, the project is 80% leased, with additional tenants and community programming to be announced in the forthcoming months.

Announced tenants for Palisades Village to date include:

Bay Theatre by Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Vintage Grocers

Botanica Bazaar

Carbon38

edo little bites

FdeiM by Madeo

General Porpoise

Jennifer Meyer

max-bone

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

SunLife Organics

Sweet Laurel

The Little Market

Zimmermann

For more information, visit www.palisadesvillageca.com. For updates, progress of the project and future details, follow on Instagram @PalisadesVillage.