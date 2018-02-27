Theatre Palisades Youth’s ‘Lion King Jr.’ Opens March 2

The Theatre Palisades Youth production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” will open on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd.

The TPY cast includes 36 youth, 8 to 14 years old. The director is Lara Ganz and the music director is Caitlin Tortorici.

The musical is based on the Broadway production and the 1994 Disney animated film. It tells the story of the lion cub Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood, and his destiny as king as he confronts his wicked Uncle Scar. Along the way, he encounters a colorful cast of characters, including the lioness Nala, the charismatic meerkat Timon and the lovable warthog Pumbaa.