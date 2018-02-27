Palisades Crime: Suspect Returns to Same Sunset Boulevard Business Twice Within 30 Minutes, Steals Wine

The following Feb. 26, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Theft

17300 Sunset, 2/19/18 at 9:18 AM. The suspect (male black, 5’3″/5’6″ 220 lb, 30 years) entered victim’s business, took wine bottles, and fled without paying.

17300 Sunset, 2/25/18 at 9:40 AM. The suspects (#1 male black, 5’3″/5’6″ 220 lb, 30 years, #2 male black, black hair, 6’/6″2″ 190 lb, 25-30 years) entered victim’s business, took wine bottles, and fled without paying.

Vehicle Tampering

700 Amalfi, 2/19/18 at 12:05 AM. The suspect (male, dark hair, 5’8″ 160 lb, 30/40 years) entered and searched victim’s vehicle.

Elder Abuse

15500 Sunset, 2/21/18 at 12:33 PM. A 62 year old female was arrested for elder abuse after striking victim with a broom.