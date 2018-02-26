Viewpoint: #MeToo Should Focus on Predators

These on-the-road experiences were followed by my attempts to join three television writing shows, but with two of them I was told “We have our woman writer,” and on the last, I apparently sealed my own fate when the host said something about a woman’s breasts, and what he’d like to do, and I rolled my eyes.

As you might guess, I am glad that the Harvey Weinsteins of the world are finally being outed and ousted, but there is a distinct difference between the man who tried to break down the condo door and a man who grabbed me on New Year’s Eve and tried to give me a kiss (he missed, because I ducked my head).

There is a distinct difference between a predator and hopeful guys who pursue women. Somewhere in the primal brain, the man hopes to make contact and bed her. Men are genetically wired to reproduce, leaving women to care for the young, because after all, we haul them around inside us for the first nine months.

However, I am tired of reading news stories about women who complain about a guy who tried to kiss them. Really, you can’t turn your head, you can’t say “No”?

If a woman is invited to someone’s hotel room for business, doesn’t she ask herself, “Exactly what kind of business is done in a hotel room?” And can’t she say “No”?

And if a woman goes to bed with someone because she’s drunk and then regrets it the next day, she shouldn’t accuse the guy of rape. She made a decision, and she should take responsibility for what she allowed to happen—and stop drinking when she’s out with men. I am tired of women always claiming that they are victims. The news and social-media focus should try to avoid the faux victims and focus on the sexual predators and the true victims, such as the preteen and teen gymnasts who were sexually abused by Larry Nassar, a doctor who was supposed to be helping them.