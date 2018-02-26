Palisades Library ‘Friends’ Have a New Leader

By Bill Bruns

Palisades News Advisor

After 10 years as treasurer and 12 years as president, Alice Inglis has retired from her leadership role at the Friends of the Palisades Library nonprofit organization, which donates more than $75,000 annually to the branch library on Alma Real.

“It was a pleasure being president,” Inglis said at a Friends luncheon in her honor at Modo Mio in January. “I had a wonderful board, and I never had a complaint about anybody, though I guess some of them were late at times.”

In her quiet way, Alice was insistent about starting the quarterly board meetings at 7 p.m. sharp.

Laura Schneider, a former L.A. Times business executive who succeeded Inglis last October, said “Those who have known Alice longest will tell you that she is knowledgeable, fair, flexible and concise—all of which made her a respected and beloved president.”

Senior Librarian Mary Hopf, who has worked in the Palisades branch since 2010, spoke on behalf of her staff. “We just loved Alice, and it was wonderful working with her. She was our liaison with the community, and she made such a nice impact on people on behalf of the library. If things came up, if people had a question about something, she would handle it; she was honest and was great at making quick decisions.”

On behalf of the Friends, Wendy Edlen presented an orchid and a crystal gavel to Inglis, along with a note that said, “We are very grateful for people like you.”

In 1972, Inglis and her husband Bill moved to Pacific Palisades from Washington, D.C., where he had worked for the Peace Corps. “We came out with Katherine, age 7, and baby Billy, age 3 months,” Alice told the News after the luncheon. “I have always loved reading and consequently, libraries,” and this led to her eventual volunteer role with the Friends.

“My husband died in 2015, after 53 years of marriage,” Alice said, “so I am getting used to changes and new experiences, which I hope keep on coming. I am definitely open to new volunteer experiences.”