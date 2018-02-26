Children’s Bureau to Host Event at Santa Monica Pier

The Angelic Auxiliary of Children’s Bureau will host its 16th Annual Carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday, March 4.

About 650 children and parents are expected to attend the event at Pacific Park to raise money for the Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit that specializes in child-abuse prevention and treatment.

“We are so proud that all of the funds raised at Carnival at the Pier will go toward helping the many families at Children’s Bureau,” said Palisadian Allison Massey, president of the Angelic Auxiliary. “Because of the exemplary work the organization does with providing at-risk families with the tools and resources needed to succeed, Children’s Bureau has become a national model of child abuse prevention.”

Admission includes private use of the park, unlimited amusement park rides, free parking, and game tickets. Pre-event ticket prices are $90 for adults (ages 16 and up) and $50 for kids (ages 3-15). Tickets will be more expensive at the door.