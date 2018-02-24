PaliHi Grad Marvin Williams to Play Football in Nebraska

The Santa Monica College (SMC) Athletics Department announced on February 7 that two Corsair football team members, Marvin Williams and Riku Kitamur, signed scholarship papers to complete their college careers at Chadron State College, NCAA Division II.
Williams, 6’4” and 300 pounds, and Kitamura will play on the defensive line for Chadron State in Nebraska under Head Coach Jay Long. Notable CSC professional football players include Danny Woodhead of the Baltimore Ravens and retired Buffalo/Green Bay great Don Beebe.
Williams, a defensive lineman, played football at Palisades High School before finishing his associate of arts degree in liberal arts at SMC.
“I am extremely proud of my time here at Santa Monica,” Williams said. “My parents met at SMC and it was exciting to come here and earn my degree. I cannot wait until I get to Chadron to begin my career as an Eagle.”
“Riku and Marv excelled for our team both on and off the field,” said SMC Head Coach Kelly Ledwith. “I could not be happier for these two young men and the journey they are about to begin.”
