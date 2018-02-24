PaliHi Grad Marvin Williams to Play Football in Nebraska

Williams, a defensive lineman, played football at Palisades High School before finishing his associate of arts degree in liberal arts at SMC.

“I am extremely proud of my time here at Santa Monica,” Williams said. “My parents met at SMC and it was exciting to come here and earn my degree. I cannot wait until I get to Chadron to begin my career as an Eagle.”

“Riku and Marv excelled for our team both on and off the field,” said SMC Head Coach Kelly Ledwith. “I could not be happier for these two young men and the journey they are about to begin.”