Palisades News Letters: Homeless Need Clothes, Please

On a recent morning, a friend and I distributed 60 donated tee shirts at The People Concern in Santa Monica. We handed them out on a one-to-one basis so that every person got the size he or she wanted. Several people

did not have any tops or tees, including one young, thin woman. A man who was wearing black and white jeans—but no top—was thrilled with the matching black tee shirt that we were able to provide.

If you have practical clothes cluttering your closet, you can donate them through the Palisades Chamber of Commerce, 15330 Antioch St., for the really needy homeless. You will be doing a good deed.