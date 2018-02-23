PaliHi Wrestlers Qualified For State at Sectionals

Four Palisades High School wrestlers took first in their weight class on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the City Sectionals at the Roybal Learning Center.

Aaron Galef (132 pounds), Jake Carpenter (152), Chance Chapman (160) and Hamzah Al-Saudi (195) will advance to the state meet that will be held in Bakersfield March 2-3. (Only the top qualifier advances.) This will be Al-Saudi’s third time competing at state and a first time for junior Galef and seniors Carpenter and Chapman. Birmingham won the boy’s city championship with 278.50, San Fernando was second with 256.50 and Palisades was third with 179.