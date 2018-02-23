PaliHi Wrestlers Qualified For State at Sectionals

Four Palisades High School wrestlers took first in their weight class on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the City Sectionals at the Roybal Learning Center.
Aaron Galef (132 pounds), Jake Carpenter (152), Chance Chapman (160) and Hamzah Al-Saudi (195) will advance to the state meet that will be held in Bakersfield March 2-3. (Only the top qualifier advances.) This will be Al-Saudi’s third time competing at state and a first time for junior Galef and seniors Carpenter and Chapman. Birmingham won the boy’s city championship with 278.50, San Fernando was second with 256.50 and Palisades was third with 179.
On the girls side, San Fernando was first and the Dolphins, with only three wrestlers, Lilly Topputo (130 pounds), Ashley Osorio (131 pounds) and Savanah Newell (170 pounds), placed 14 with 21 points.
Head coach Aldo Juiliano wrote in an email to the News on February 16, “We’re off to a great start. Lilly is in the semi’s and Ashley is in consolations.” This was the first year of wrestling for the three girls. PaliHi’s previous woman wrestler, Kaila Osorio, graduated last year.
Social Icons