PaliHi Boys Basketball Beats Dorsey to Advance; Girls Lose to Cleveland

BOYS:

PaliHi’s ninth-seeded boys basketball team defeated eighth-seeded Dorsey, 70-63, in the first round of the City Section Division 1 playoffs on February 16 to reach the quarterfinals against top-ranked View Point.

Nick Kerkorian was the high scorer for the Dolphins with 25 points.

The Dolphins are 9-18 overall and were 4-8 in the tough Western League (featuring Venice, Fairfax and Westchester), finishing fifth. View Park, which is 21-7 overall and was 10-2 in league, will host the Dolphins at 7 p.m. this Saturday.

View Park and Palisades both lost to Santa Monica in December, and View Park also beat Dorsey at the end of January, 63-59. Dolphins Coach Donzell Hayes has a young team, with only six seniors on the 16-man roster.