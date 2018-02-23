Pacific Palisades Optimist Club Grant Applications Available

The Pacific Palisades Optimist Club, whose motto is “Friend of Youth” and whose goal is “Bring Out the Best in Kids,” will once again make annual grants to youth organizations based in the Palisades or those that provide services that benefit children in the community.

Grants may be used to fund a specific event, for equipment, a facility or service, and must be spent this year.

Grants are awarded on the basis of various criteria, including the impact on youth in Pacific Palisades, the number of youths affected by the program, the effectiveness of the program and the program’s likely longevity.

Applications are available at the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce office on Antioch Street or by emailing Grant Committee Chair Jody Margulies at Jodymargulies@me.com.

Applications must be completed and returned by March 31. Awards will be made in May. Additional required information is available on the application.

Since 1987, the Optimists have partnered with the Palisades Will Rogers 10K Race Foundation (also known as the Ridge Runners) on the Fourth of July. Club members register runners the day of the race, provide water at stations and hand out t-shirts after the race. After expenses are paid, the money from registration fees goes to the Optimists and pays for the grants.