Hampden Place Construction Halted

This is not the first time construction was halted on this project. Last October 20, U.S. Fish & Wildlife was asked to investigate whether owls and hawks that nested in the massive trees on Pourmola’s property were protected.

In a letter to residents on November 14, Pourmola’s lawyer Lindsey Tabaian wrote: “We have diligently investigated the wildlife-related claims that were recently raised. This investigation confirms that there are no protected species which reside on either of these lots, and further that the proposed construction will not have any unlawful impacts on, or disturbance or displacement of, federally or state-listed protected species or wildlife.”

In that same letter, Tabaian wrote: “An approved erosion control plan will be in place throughout the rainy season and will be approved by LADBS inspectors.”

Initially, Pourmola, who is listed as president of Total Infusion Care, Inc., received building permits from LADBS in 2015 for one-story dwellings with attached two-car garages. Construction never began, and the permits were revoked in August 2017, but replaced with permits for two-story dwellings.

According to Building and Safety’s Zamperini, one home, at 712 Hampden Place, is permitted for 4,279 sq. ft with a 420-sq.-ft. attached garage, and the second at 724 is permitted for 7,485 sq. ft. with a 400-sq.-ft. garage. Both projects are permitted for swimming pools.