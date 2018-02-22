Palisades-Malibu YMCA Spring Registration Underway

Early registration is underway for spring sports at the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, and those who sign up before March 2 can save $20. All sports are co-ed. For more information, visit https://www.ymcala.org/palisades-malibu, contact Oscar Rodriguez at OscarRodriquez@ymcaLa.org or call 310-454-5591.

T-Ball is available for 3-4 and 5-6-year-old children. Game dates will be April 7 to June 2 at Simon Meadow in Temescal Gate- way Park.

Jr. Clippers is basketball for 3-4 and 5-to 7-year-old children. Practice and scheduled games will be held on Saturdays at the Palisades High School gym.