Palisades-Malibu YMCA Spring Registration Underway

Early registration is underway for spring sports at the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, and those who sign up before March 2 can save $20. All sports are co-ed. For more information, visit https://www.ymcala.org/palisades-malibu, contact Oscar Rodriguez at OscarRodriquez@ymcaLa.org or call 310-454-5591.
T-Ball is available for 3-4 and 5-6-year-old children. Game dates will be April 7 to June 2 at Simon Meadow in Temescal Gate- way Park.
Jr. Clippers is basketball for 3-4 and 5-to 7-year-old children. Practice and scheduled games will be held on Saturdays at the Palisades High School gym.
Soccer for 3-4-year-old children will be held Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and 5-6-year-olds will be the same day at 5 p.m. at Simon Meadow and will run from April 10 to May 29.
Flag Football Mini Camp will be held Thursdays at 4 p.m. for 5-6-year olds and at 5 p.m. for 7- to 9-year olds. The camp will run from April 12 to May 31.
