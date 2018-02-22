Spectators Get Up Close at Genesis Open Pro-Am

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Bart Bartholomew

With Tiger Woods returning to the Riviera for the first time in 12 years, crowds broke records at the Genesis Open last Thursday and Friday. Thousands of fans followed Tiger, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Phil Michelson and other favorite pros around the course.

But if one really wanted to see his/her favorite golfer up close, the traditional Pro-Am event on Wednesday was the way to go.

“Normally, I don’t come to this event,” said Hawthorne resident John Morrison, who was standing along the fairway on the second hole waiting for Tiger to hit his second shot. “But my buddy [Art Brinkley] is up from Arkansas and he is the biggest Tiger Woods fan. We were within five feet of him on the first hole.”

Brinkley said he’s been following Tiger since the golfer was only about four years old. “I said back then, if he keeps playing, he’ll be great,” Brinkley said. “[Today] I was so close to him you could almost touch him.”

Morrison said he was a Phil Mickelson fan, and promised to return for next year’s Pro-Am because “It’s not crowded.”

The Pro-Am pairs a professional golfer with three amateurs, and if Pacific Palisades residents want to know how they can participate, they can ask former honorary mayor Sugar Ray Leonard, who played with pro Wesley Bryan this year, or they can visit the Genesis website. Actor Mark Wahlberg was paired with Woods on Wednesday.