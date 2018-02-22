Pacific Palisades Dog Park Has Location, $500,000 Price Tag

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

First, there were cheers from more than 120 Pacific Palisades residents as it was announced that a possible dog park along Temescal Canyon Road was about halfway towards realization. Then, there were questions about the location, the required fundraising and the logistics needed to make it happen.

In a meeting at the Palisades Recreation Center on February 7, canine owners learned that when the dog park eventually opens, it will be the first one in Los Angeles not run by the city, but by the Pacific Palisades Dog Park Working Group, which has filed for nonprofit status.

The nonprofit might also have to hold a liability insurance policy, unless the city agrees to include the park under its umbrella for liability.

Members of the working group, including Lynn Hylen, Trevor Hylen, Lou Kamer, Leslie Campbell, Carol Ross and Susan Payne, explained the need for the dog park, the steps already taken and what remains to be done.

Aware of the community’s 35-year campaign to establish a local dog park and 3,000 signatures on a petition supporting one, City Councilman Mike Bonin introduced a January 17, 2017 motion to provide Pacific Palisades a dog-park site. The task force was formed and began meeting last June. Eleven sites were investigated as possibilities, including the once-proposed Occidental oil-drilling site off PCH near Potrero, sites along Temescal Canyon Park, Simon Meadow, Temescal Gateway State Park, the vacant Los Angeles Department of Water and Power-owned property off Marquez Avenue, the old Bernheimer Gardens location, the fire road at the top of Lachman Lane, undeveloped land on Sunset adjacent to the Highlands Plaza, Will Rogers State Beach, and park areas in the Highlands and at Will Rogers.