Los Angeles Seeks to Drop Beach Curfew, Including at Will Rogers Beach in Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The City of Los Angeles is planning to drop the current beach curfew (sunset to sundown) in five locations, and allow these beaches to remain open from midnight to 5 a.m.

Beaches selected include Will Rogers State Beach, just north of Temescal Canyon at Pacific Coast Highway; two locations in Venice; one in Playa del Rey and one at San Pedro.

A Jan. 25 negative declaration from L.A. City Recreation and Parks (RAP) was filed to support that move and the city has already applied for a coastal development permit.

Last October at a hearing about the proposed curfew removal, more than 2,600 residents opposed the action. But none of them were notified about the Jan. 25 declaration.

When Venice resident Lucy Han, president of Community Above Profit, learned of the declaration, she asked the city why those who opposed the opening were not notified.