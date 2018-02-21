PaliHi Girls Soccer Team Advances in Playoffs

In the girls soccer City Section Division 1 playoffs, the Palisades High School Dolphins were seeded third and earned a first-round bye. El Camino Real, which Pali played to a 0-0 tie in January, was ranked No. 1. Sotomayer earned the second seed and Granada Hills was fourth.

The Dolphins, who were 14-2-2 overall and 12-0 in Western League action, defeated Taft in the second round, 2-0, on February 16.

“Taft is a tough team to beat,” said Pali Head Coach Christian Chambers, who felt that his girls seemed nervous in the first half. “Taft’s goalkeeper was phenomenal and made it difficult for us to put it in the box.”

Sophomore Sadie Holt, Pali’s leading scorer with 17 goals this season, scored the first goal in the 52nd minute.

“India (Holland) got the assist,” Chambers said about the senior defender. “She took a good touch to put it back in and the goalkeeper couldn’t hold onto it. Sadie just put it in.”