Palisades Democrats Induct New President

The Pacific Palisades Democratic Club held its annual meeting on January 28 at the Palisades Woman’s Club. More than 200 local members were on hand to watch as President Melissa Grant passed the gavel to Erika Feresten.

After more than six years leading the club, Grant was honored at the meeting by elected officials State Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, City Councilman Mike Bonin and Country Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

Grant summarized her accomplishments as president, which included establishing election headquarters in Santa Monica 2012 and 2016, hosting the club’s tribute to retiring U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and taking an active role in various “get-out-the-vote” campaigns.

“This has been a big part of my life,” Grant said,“ and it will continue.” She hopes to lead an action team to flip red seats to blue and take back Congress.

Kuehl quipped, “There’s nothing better to be than the past president of anything.” Each elected official, starting with Kuehl, gave a brief overview of legislation they are working on in 2018 and then took questions from the audience.