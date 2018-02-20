Palisades Crime: Burglaries and Thefts Continue

The following Feb. 20, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary

800 Hartzell St, 2/9/18 at 4 AM. The suspect attempted to open a window on victim’s home but was unable to gain entry.

Stolen Vehicle

500 Radcliffe, btwn 2/15/18 at 10 PM and 2/16/18 at 2:45 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

1400 Monte Grande Pl, 2/15/18 at 5:15 AM. The suspect (male white, black hair, 30 years) entered and searched victim’s vehicle but did not take any property.

Entrada/Pacific Coast Hwy, 2/17/18 btwn 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM.The suspect smashed a window of victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, laptop computer, and clothing.

1400 Florista Pl, 2/17/18 8:30 AM and 9 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse and a wallet.

16600 Calle Jermaine, 2/15/18 at 4:30 AM. The suspect (male NFD) entered victim’s vehicle and took radar equipment and glasses.

Theft

900 Hartzell, 2/5/18 btwn 4:05 PM and 5:30 PM. The suspect took packages from victim’s home.

500 Palisades Dr, 2/17/18 at 11 AM. The suspect took victim’s unattended laptop computer.