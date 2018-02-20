Palisades Artist Jeanne Allen to Speak On February 27

Pacific Palisades artist Jeanne Allen will speak on “Color Field Contemporary Art: Including Richard Diebenkorn, Sam Francis and Helen Frankenthaler,” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, at the Women’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

Allen studied painting and drawing with Raymond Eastwood, sculpture with Eldon Tefft and Bernard Frazier and oil with Frederic Taubes at Philbrook. She also studied watercolor in various workshops, ceramics with Jane Heald and collage techniques with Jeanne Dunlap.

She and her husband, John Allen, had two sons, Keith and Roger. The family moved to Pacific Palisades in 1963, and Allen taught at University and Palisades High Schools and also at Revere Junior High.