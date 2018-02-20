Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club Seeks New Members

The annual new member campaign is underway for the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, featuring an open house reception from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 18 at the Clubhouse, 901 Haverford Ave.

The Woman’s Club has been a longstanding organization since 1925, thanks to a membership that is committed to the philanthropic efforts that make a difference in the Pacific Palisades community.

Additionally, members connect with fellow members to make lasting friendships. Women of all ages and from all walks of life are sought for the club, and membership is a multi-generational cross-section of the community.

The annual Holiday Home Tour in November is the PPWC’s primary fundraising event. With those proceeds, a Grant Giveaway Night is held; recipients include local schools and numerous nonprofits.

Other sponsored community events include the popular 90th Birthday Party in June, a free flu clinic for seniors and the Halloween window-painting contest.

If looking to meet members, call Roberta Donohue at 310-454-9012 and join everyone at the open house reception on March 18. For more information, visit http://theppwc.org.