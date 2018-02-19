Getty Exhibition Explores Brilliance of Pastel

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

Photos courtesy J. Paul Getty Museum

As the exuberance of the Getty Center’s visually stunning PST/LALA “Golden Kingdoms” subsides, museumgoers are invited to another small but colorful treat, an example of the institution’s curatorial excellence.

In studying the Getty’s extraordinary collection of 18th-century pastels, Associate Curator of Drawings Emily Beeny and Drawings Conservator Michelle Sullivan made a fascinating discovery, which is revealed in “Pastels in Pieces,” now on view through the end of July.

In the 18th century, paper was made by hand, rolled in sheets no wider than a person’s outstretched arms. Until the beginning of that century, pastel artists worked on a small scale, but soon began to compete with oil painters for major commissions by piecing together multiple sheets of paper to create large, continuous surfaces for their work.

In the Getty exhibition, a sharp-eyed visitor can spot where the paper has been pieced together by the artist, who does his best to conceal the join, either by embedding it in folds of luxurious clothing, hiding it in shadow, or distracting the eye by shifting the center of focus away from the seam.

Piecing may also conceal a mistake. If the artist doesn’t like a particular portion of the work, he cannot paint over it, as he could with oil. He will redo the section involved and simply paste it over the offending part.

The monumental portrait of Gabriel Bernard de Rieux is one of the largest pastels made in the 18th century by Maurice Quentin de La Tour, who was renowned for endowing his sitters with a distinctive air of charm and intelligence and capturing the delicate play of facial features.