Dining With Grace: Golden Bull

After one of my classmates at our yoga class told me how very good the food was at the “new” Golden Bull, I decided that my friend Barbara and I should try it.

As you likely know by now, this longtime and long-loved Santa Monica Canyon restaurant was sold in December and then closed for a few weeks in order to refurbish and update the bar area, the kitchen and the main dining room. The bar/kitchen were then re-opened so that regulars could again have a place to catch a bite to eat and a drink.

Although the dining room is still closed, Barbara and I were able to enjoy every minute in the bustling bar/dining area.

The comfy black leather seats and background mirror let us survey the busy bar scene and relax as we read the attractive menu of wines (by the bottle or glass), along with the array of cocktails for which the Golden Bull is famous.

The shortened temporary menu is amazing with four small “Starter Plates” including one of my favorites, Crispy Crab Cakes ($13), which we shared as a starter. These cakes were even better than I remembered with their classic French remoulade sauce topped with pea tendrils. The flavorful sauce of a mayonnaise with mustard, capers and herbs was delicious.

The large plates included the famous Golden Bull burger ($19), a fried buttermilk chicken sandwich ($17), grilled New Zealand king salmon ($26), buccatini pasta with cracked black pepper ($21) and an all-natural hangar steak with frites ($28).