Michael Edlen: The ABC’s of Contingency Clauses

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

I want to do a non-contingent sale,” is a statement we hear from time to time. A statement like that generally refers to a contingency on the sale of the buyer’s current home.

While some buyers may request such a contingency, it is very uncommon in a strong seller’s market, and few sellers would be willing to accept it. But, it may be helpful to look at different types of contingency clauses. There are several approaches that a seller could consider, and both buyers and sellers may want to discuss them with their agent.

The most common contingencies in home purchase contracts involve property investigations, financing and appraisals.

Many sellers tell their agent they expect to sell the property “as-is.” The fact is that the standard purchase contract in California now specifies that the buyer is buying a property in its present “as-is” condition, but that the buyer has a right for an agreed period of time to find out that condition.